Positive RATs test results continue to be returned in MidCentral.

Another two people with Covid-19 have died in MidCentral, bringing the health district’s death toll for the pandemic to 44.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies reported another 274 new cases on Tuesday with 12 people in hospital.

There are currently 1496 active cases across the district. There are 725 in Palmerston North, 375 in Manawatū, 217 in Horowhenua, 113 in Tararua and 66 in Ōtaki.