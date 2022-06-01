Palmerston North mayor denied approval to travel internationally

Palmerston North city councillor Leonie Hapeta argues it is time to open up to international travel and business.

Plans for a mayoral-led delegation to travel to Missoula and the Netherlands weeks after October’s local body elections have been stymied by Palmerston North city councillors.

They had been asked to approve travel overseas for the mayor, Grant Smith or whoever wins the election, but nine councillors voted against it.

The majority said the mayor should be in the city so soon after the elections, setting up council committees, appointing a deputy mayor, and ensuring the new council team was up and running.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she struggled with the timing of the trip.

“We don’t even know who the mayor will be.”

She said it should be up to the mayor and elected members of the next council to decide if the travel was a priority.

It was also a bad look to be spending up to $40,000 for the mayor and two staff members to travel internationally, after councillors had spent two days looking for budget cuts to ease the burden of rates rises, she said.

Council international relations manager Gabrielle Nguyen said representatives from the Central Economic Development Agency, Massey University and IPU were planning to join the delegation.

The plan was to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Palmerston North’s sister city relationship with Missoula, and formalise a city partnership with Wageningen, a leading food technology centre.

The group would leave on November 12, and return on November 28.

The mayor’s travel and expenses were expected to cost up to $13,000. The mayor’s spouse would have up to $900 worth of meals and accommodation covered, but would pay for their own travel.

Nguyen said the trip would be important for rekindling international links that would help economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and help boost international student numbers.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Karen Naylor says sending the mayor overseas in November would be risky and bad timing.

Cr Karen Naylor proposed the whole thing be called off for now, and rescheduled for next year, and her recommendation to the council’s chief executive that staff should not go either was supported.

She said any version of the delegation that went ahead should definitely include the mayor as a sign of respect, but the November timing absolutely did not work.

Council democracy and governance manager Hannah White said the new council would have its inaugural meeting at the end of October.

However, the new committee structure and meetings timetable was unlikely to be in place, so any business during November would have to go directly to several full council meetings, chaired by a new deputy mayor.

Cr Leonie Hapeta led the opposite argument, that it was time council representatives travelled internationally to open the city up for business and for international students.

Councillors Pat Handcock, Lew Findlay, Billy Meehan and Bruno Petrenas agreed with her that the trip should go ahead as planned, and voted against the recommendation to put it off.

Smith left the council chamber during the debate.

