Liquid paperboard carton recycling starts in Palmerston North

Milk and drink cartons will be added to the products that can be accepted at Palmerston North's Ferguson St recycling centre.

A range of food and drink containers that could not be recycled in Palmerston North before will be added to the list of items people can drop off at the Ferguson St recycling centre.

The liquid paperboard or Tetrapak containers are often used for long-life milks, juice, stock and other foods.

City council group manager for resource recovery Bryce Hosking said the product was difficult to recycle because it was made up of several layers of different materials that were hard to separate.

That problem had been overcome in an arrangement with SaveBOARD, which would process the product in Hamilton and turn it into building materials such as ceiling tiles and panels.

READ MORE:

* Plastics recycling changes kick in for Palmerston North

* Tough-to-recycle yet green: milk cartons are the climate-friendliest packs

* Tetra Pak cartons will be able to be recycled in NZ by the end of 2019



Recycling would take a bit of effort from residents.

The containers could not go in the kerbside recycling bins.

They needed to be opened, flattened, cleaned and dried to prevent contamination, and dropped off at Ferguson St.

Hosking said the new service would reduce the amount of waste that had to go to landfill.