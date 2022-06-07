Main St planter boxes gone, replaced by poles for now

Planter boxes out, flexible poles in, as Palmerston North's Main St gets another version of a protected cycle lane.

The demise of Palmerston North’s Main St cycle lane planter boxes is complete, while temporary poles are being put in their place.

One of the planter box trial’s earliest critics, Pioneer Vautier Pharmacy manager Karlyn Smith, is celebrating the transformation.

“The replacements look far better than the boxes. When you are coming in to Palmerston North, they look much more presentable.”

The planter boxes were a trial, with 90% of the $250,000 cost coming from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, with ratepayers picking up the balance.

But after a year of complaints and criticisms that they were a bad look, city councillors ordered them gone, and asked for a temporary solution to be installed while a permanent barrier was designed.

Mayor Grant Smith said councillors had never been consulted about the trial and what it would look like, and after listening to public voices needed to get rid of the planter boxes.

Karlyn Smith, who works in the Pioneer shopping centre, which has an entrance crossing the cycle lane, said when the boxes first went in there were four or five incidents every week, with motorists crashing into them.

She said it was hard to believe council reports that there were few accidents.

“We need to do something to look after safety for cyclists, absolutely, but the presentation needs to be a little more welcoming for Palmerston North.”

The planter boxes were removed in the week from May 30, when wet weather made it difficult for contractors Fulton Hogan to make progress with other roadworks around the city.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Work crews continue putting in flexible poles to replace planter boxes next to Main St's cycle lane.

The installation of the reflectorised, flexible poles marking the separation between cyclists and traffic or parking lanes was continuing this week, with traffic management and lane closures in place as needed.

Karlyn Smith said council staff had been to the shops to tell businesses that they would be consulted about proposals for a permanent treatment for the separated cycle lane.

More than 370 people have commented on the council’s social media page, mostly pleased with their removal, but with many concerned about where the planter boxes would turn up next.

Council chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair said they would never be used on roads again.

They have been put in storage pending a decision on how to re-use them.

Council staff responded to suggestions they actually be used to plant things in, saying that because they had been exposed to traffic fumes for so long they might not be suitable for that use.