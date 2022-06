Covid-19 testing finds another 314 positive cases in the MidCentral Health district.

The MidCentral Health district has recorded another Covid-19 related death, bringing the local death toll from the pandemic to 45.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies said there were 314 new cases reported on Wednesday, with 14 people in Palmerston North Hospital.

The total number of active cases in the district was down to 1462.

There were 706 in Palmerston North, 238 in Manawatū, 190 in Horowhenua, 90 in Tararua, and 61 in Ōtaki.