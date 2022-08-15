Pullar Cottage demolished to make way for mental health ward

Demolition of the old Pullar Cottage and associated buildings is under way at Palmerston North Hospital to make space for a new mental health ward.

For advocates of a replacement for the outdated Ward 21, Owen and Carey Hume, signs of action were cautiously welcomed.

They have been in Palmerston North for the past two weeks for the inquest into the death of their daughter, 21-year-old Erica Hume, who died after a serious event in the ward in May 2014.

They were disappointed it was likely to be at least another two years before patients moved into the new building, but pleased to see at least some physical progress.

But the demolition had been called vandalism by building and timber recycler, Robert Scott.

Scott was a member of the charitable trust Human Aid Focus trading as Reclaimed Timber Traders, which had submitted a proposal nearly three years ago to have the buildings removed from the site for $25,000.

The operation was small, but still managed to divert more than 3 tonnes of used building materials from landfill each year, Scott said, and it was not on MidCentral’s list of preferred providers.

He said the buildings could have been a fantastic resource, which could have been moved and refurbished to provide shelter for people currently sleeping in emergency accommodation or in cars.

“To smash perfectly good buildings is vandalism.

“That anyone would put a bulldozer to those buildings... it just makes me feel sick.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff MidCentral managers say relocating an old house and flats is not viable.

Scott said MidCentral had failed its responsibilities to the environment. Demolition and sending waste to landfill should have been an absolutely last resort, he said.

Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua MidCentral finance and corporate services general manager Neil Wanden said it was the original hope to relocate or reuse the buildings.

But as construction plans for the new ward developed, the organisation had realised relocating the cottage was not viable.

The associated flats that were used as accommodation for young doctors were too far from current healthy homes standards to be reused, which was disappointing.

“Although we have tried, it’s not feasible to relocate or reuse any of it in an economical way,” Wanden said.

He said a number of options had been investigated.

“It’s taken significant effort and time to follow these all up, even if the outcome wasn’t what we hoped.”

Wanden said the contractor clearing the site was being encouraged to reuse any parts of the building they could, “but it is likely that this won’t be workable”.

Scott said the “excuses” were “twaddle”.

Given a little more time, arrangements could have been made to transport the buildings to a new site.

He said the buildings could easily have been sectioned, any asbestos sealed in, then moved and restored at no further cost to MidCentral.