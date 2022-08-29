Deadline looms for residents to help shape Aokautere

Long fingers of development have been a feature of Aokautere's urban growth.

Palmerston North residents are making suggestions as bold as building a second bridge over the Manawatū River in their submissions on the future shape of residential development at Aokautere.

People have until Monday to have their say on city council plans to rezone more land for residential use there, and the imposition of a structure plan to guide development of a joined-up suburb.

Some land would be rezoned from rural to residential to enable approximately 1000 new houses to be built there.

So far, 22 submissions on the proposed change to the city’s District Plan have been received.

READ MORE:

* Plans launched to turn Aokautere into a structured neighbourhood

* Developer's battles over Palmerston North subdivision continue

* Suburb of Aokautere could triple in size under latest proposals



Top of the list so far were calls for transport improvements.

The plan change presented to the council by principal planner Michael Duindam in June included a pattern of road networks that would make moving around the neighbourhood easier, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

However, access in and out of suburb from intersections with the state highway, and better public transport services, were issues beyond the council’s direct control. The council planned to advocate for improvements that would make it a better and safer place to live.

There was a call from residents for a second bridge, with almost all traffic between the city centre and Aokautere currently using the Fitzherbert Bridge.

The plan aimed to give residents a pleasant, walkable neighbourhood with a village business zone for local shops and services.

Submissions received so far were generally in support of plans to create a village centre.

The plans to encourage higher-density housing around the centre, however, had received comments both in support and in opposition.

Some had reinforced the council view that management of stormwater in the suburb of hills and gullies would be critical to manage erosion and the impacts downstream.

There were opinions both ways about further development of a network of reserve walkways.

David Unwin/Stuff A walking track winds along a gully and up to a stand of flat land at the top of Adderstone Reserve.

Alongside the proposed changes to the District Plan, known as Proposed Plan Change G, the council was also consulting about releasing part of the Adderstone Reserve to be developed for housing.

Adderstone Reserve is 6.8ha in total.

The proposal was to rezone part of the reserve, freeing up 1.73ha for housing.

The balance would be kept as a reserve.

Changing the status of a reserve was a separate process under the Reserves Act, but the timing of consultation coincided with consideration of the future of the wider Aokautere area.

So far 14 people had made online submissions about the reserve.