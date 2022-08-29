MidCentral's Covid-19 cases drop back to levels of six months ago

There are still 12 Covid-19 cases in hospital in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North Hospital has been able to reduce its two Covid-19 wards down to one as the Omicron wave abates.

There were only 57 new cases across the MidCentral district on Monday, the lowest since February 22.

The total number of active cases had dropped to 660, with 67 reinfections in a week.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral acute and elective specialist services operations executive Lyn Horgan said the number of people in hospital had dropped to 12.

She said it was expected that the rise and fall of hospital cases would lag behind what was happening in the community.

One Covid-19 ward had been stepped down, but the hospital had capacity to respond if admissions were to rise again.

But despite the drop in Covid-19 admissions, and with influenza and RSV admissions not a major problem, the hospital continued operating in “red” status.

That was because of the level of acute and complex care needed by many inpatients, leading to longer stays on the wards.

Staff sick leave also continued to be an ongoing challenge.

Planned care was continuing, with help from contracted providers.

“Planned care is prioritised by clinical need and wait times,” Horgan said.

“This area continues to be a priority for us.”