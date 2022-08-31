"Fluffy" vision for Palmerston North's civic heart needs to get real

Te Manawa lies near the heart of Palmerston North's proposed civic and cultural precinct.

New central city high-rise flats are emerging as top of the wish list for Palmerston North city councillors contemplating the future of Main St from Te Marae o Hine/The Square to the Railway Land.

Councillors started tussling back control over a developing master plan for the civic and cultural centre at a public workshop on Wednesday.

Council staff and a team of consultants who have been working on the plan put the project on hold in May after receiving feedback from councillors that they needed time to catch up, and influence future planning.

Council chief planning officer David Murphy said with money voted through the annual budget to continue work on the master plan, the project was now in “reset” mode, welcoming input from councillors.

He said nothing committed the council to spending money on making any of the projects within the plan become reality until there had been consultation and budgets were supported through the long-term plan next year.

The project springs partly from the need to spend about $100 million in the next decade to seismically strengthen a cluster of council-owned buildings in the area, including the library and Te Manawa.

Master plan project director Liz Halsted said Palmerston North had unique opportunities to use that necessity as an opportunity to encourage greater public and private investment in the heart of the city.

She said few cities had so many of their civic and cultural facilities – library, convention centre, art gallery, museums and theatre – clustered so closely together.

Halsted said Palmerston North needed to have a plan to signal to central government as well as private businesses the city had strengths and opportunities worth investing in.

The options for the future precinct ranged from simply refurbishing public buildings, through to using part of the civic administration building for a hotel, adding a 600-seat banquet hall to the convention centre, adding a Rangitāne cultural centre, commercial building, parking building and apartment blocks.

But even the vision and objectives for the master plan have only lukewarm councillor endorsement.

Cr Lorna Johnson described as “fluffy” the vision of “a civic and cultural place that welcomes, uplifts and nourished communities by weaving together past, present and future”.

She said councillors should have helped state what the vision was, rather than be just receiving it.

Her priorities for what should be included were housing, a Rangitāne centre, multicultural centre and environment hub.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Palmerston North's city library is part of the civic and cultural precinct master planning project.

Mayor Grant Smith said he liked a “pick ‘n’ mix” of the elements presented in three scenarios, from refurbishment through to the most ambitious makeover.

But he said for most of the ideas the council could only be an enabler to encourage outside investment.

“We have to have a plan to attract investment, and the status quo is not what we are going to do.”

But the council needed to be cautious about promoting uses for other people’s land in the area.

He would also resist any plans to close Main St to vehicle traffic.

Cr Rachel Bowen said there would need to be some sharing and rationalising of facilities.

Making everything bigger and better was not realistic, she said.

Councillors will be able to give staff and consultants further feedback on development of the master plan, with the final version, with options, to be completed by the end of March 2024.