Mayoral debate: Candidates probed on transparency, Three Waters

A lively audience of about 150 people, mostly maskless, cheered and jeered as Palmerston North’s four mayoral contenders pitched their case for election at The Globe Theatre on Monday night.

Biggest cheers went to Glenn Mitchell, pressed by questioning from Stuff Manawatū editor Matthew Dallas about his affiliations to the anti-mandate Voices for Freedom movement.

Mitchell said he stood for democracy and for anyone’s freedom of speech, so in short, yes, he was affiliated.

On a follow-up question, about how members of such groups were being encouraged to disrupt local government, Mitchell rose to his feet.

He said the question was the sort of spin he would expect from Stuff, and asked where the “independent press” was, to much applause.

Mitchell later further aligned himself by referring to council candidate Sam Walmsley’s views on tiny homes as a way to ease the housing crisis.

Walmsley, on the record for being unvaccinated and having attended the February protests at Parliament, is a candidate for the city council.

Sitting mayor Grant Smith and contender Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot, a former refugee from French Congo, both simply answered “no” to the affiliation question.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mayoral candidate Glenn Mitchell, right, admitted his ties to Voices For Freedom.

Return mayoral candidate Ross Barber, who got the most laughs, said he had no connections to such organisations, and definitely did not want to be associated with Wellington or Auckland, as they were “pretty corrupt”.

Smith, the city’s mayor for eight years, identified climate and people as top priorities for the next term of council as it faced “uncertain headwinds”.

On some key issues, he defended the council’s response to climate change through reducing its own emissions, called for greater accountability from contractors over the state of the city’s roads, and said it was “a no-brainer” that the city’s rating system had to change.

Mitchell promised a rates freeze, and suggested dealing with climate change was the domain of the wealthy who could afford a home and a Tesla.

Kikhounga-Ngot, who has lived in New Zealand since 2006, said he wanted to lead Palmerston North into an era of prosperity and inclusivity where people were safe.

He was the first to raise the issue of Three Waters reforms, upholding the view that councils should manage their own water infrastructure, with guidance, not control, from central government.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Incumbent mayor Grant Smith, right, was the most adept at staying on topic.

Mitchell described the reforms as a big issue for democracy, and Smith said things had to change, which could involve working with other councils.

Local government definitely needed help with paying for water infrastructure, he said.

Barber rather changed the subject, suggesting there needed to be a four-lane motorway between Palmerston North and Feilding because it was ridiculous how many people were being killed on the roads.

The two Te Pūao Māori ward candidates, who will be elected unopposed to the two new Māori seats, Roly Fitzgerald and Debi Marshall-Lobb, also spoke at the meeting.

The meeting was hosted by Tema Hemi from Kia Ora FM, and can be watched above or on Stuff’s YouTube channel.

A meeting for the general Te Hriawanui ward candidates on Tuesday night will be livestreamed on the Palmerston North City Council’s Facebook page.

Listeners can catch up on the meetings at Manawatū People’s Radio. The broadcast version will go out on Sunday, September 11 at 5pm.

The podcast will be available midweek at www.mpr.nz/show/specials, and the videos will go up from early the following week.