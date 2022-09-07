Transparency question a hot button for Palmerston North candidates

A push for transparency sparked some biting responses from candidates, who also shared their ideas on the role of council and the tension between housing demand and green space.

A total of 33 candidates, 21 of them first-timers, are chasing one of 13 seats representing Palmerston North City Council’s new Hirawanui general ward at October’s local body election.

There were 23 of them at a public meeting at a fairly well-packed 200-seat Globe Theatre on Tuesday night, hosted by Radio New Zealand, Stuff and Manawatū People’s Radio.

They had two minutes each to introduce themselves, and a minute to answer each of three questions from Stuff’s Manawatū newsroom.

David Unwin/Stuff There were 23 Palmerston North City Council candidates at the meeting, chaired by RNZ's Jimmy Ellingham, held at The Globe, Palmerston North.

The first speaker was former Awapuni community constable Dion Jensen, who started out talking about the prevalence of mental health issues and youth crime.

He hit his stride after a readers’ question about candidates’ political and other affiliations, specifically the anti-mandate Voices for Freedom movement, drew roars of disapproval from the audience.

VFF has campaigned to get supporters into decision-making positions but has told candidates to hide their affiliations, and been linked to false information and violent rhetoric, the subject of the Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury.

“Why are we so scared of this question?” Jensen asked.

He described it as “not a very nice question”, but said it should not cause division.

By the final round, he was asking the audience the question about who would want to sell recreational land for housing, and apparently, there were few.

David Unwin/Stuff Mechanic James Candish is a Palmerston North City Council hopeful.

Book-ending the evening was Ashhurst automotive business owner James Candish, who described himself as more mechanic than politician.

He said he refuted the premise of the affiliation question. He said the groups were made up by the media and the government. He said there was a place for their views, but denied membership.

A VVF Palmerston North newsletter in July listed Candish among five people the group had standing for councils.

The others were Palmerston North mayoral candidate Glenn Mitchell, who declared his affiliation on Monday night, Sam Walmsley, Manawatū District candidate Melissa Stewart, and Rangitīkei mayoral hopeful Dave Christison.

After the meeting, Candish said he knew the question was coming and had thought carefully about how to answer it.

He had friends in Voices For Freedom, had attended meetings, and was sympathetic to some of their concerns. But he said they had also got things wrong.

Candish didn’t consider himself affiliated, said had no intention of causing disruption if elected, or any ambition to make the city or country ungovernable.

Walmsley, who had accused police of “psychological warfare and radiation poisoning” at the Parliament Grounds occupation, also denied any affiliation.

He was popular with the audience, talking about his hope to build a tiny house community.

David Unwin/Stuff Greens' candidate Kaydee Zabelin was eloquent.

Two women candidates seeking election for the first time, the Greens-endorsed Kaydee Zabelin and independent Rhia Taonui, were among those who provided some gender balance.

Three current women councillors, deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford, Susan Baty and the Greens’ Renee Dingwall, are not seeking re-election, and several new women candidates mentioned that as a motivation for them to stand.

Zabelin knew her Greens’ policy well, suggesting “dead air” space above places like car parks could be used to provide apartment living and create affordable housing.

Taonui greeted the meeting in several languages. She said there was little reflecting the city’s 137 cultures and 123 languages in the council’s future plans.

Confident speaker Mike Clement was moved to stand by a rates bill increase of 17%. He drew laughter in criticising the $2m upgrade of 200 metres of Cuba St.

“We are not piggy banks.”

He said the CET Arena did look beautiful after its makeover, but asked if it was really what was most needed.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North City Council candidates - sitting councillor Vaughan Dennison with Mike Clement, and Zakk Rokkanno.

Clement said he was not a member of a political party or any other group, but said questions about affiliations should not demonise people and cause division.

A colourful character was Zakk Rokkano, who described the freedom protesters as “crazy”, and was all in favour of building strong communities – “in unity there is strength”.

The other candidates from outside the current council were Meenal Dutt, Tania Lamb, Hussein Pierre Kikhounga-Ngot, Jacinta Fraser, and William Wood.

The incumbent councillors at the meeting were Vaughan Dennison, Bruno Petrenas, Pat Handcock, Leonie Hapeta, Karen Naylor, Labour’s Lorna Johnson and Zulfiqar Butt, Greens’ Brent Barrett, Rachel Bowen, Lew Findlay, and Orphee Mickalad.

