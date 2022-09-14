Surf life saving work more important than process

Lifeguards will be back on the beach at Himatangi this summer. (File Photo)

Regional lifeguards will be at Himatangi Beach as usual this summer after Palmerston North city councillors agreed to bend the rules to overcome an administrative glitch.

The Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club missed the deadline to apply for one of the council’s strategic priority grants, leaving it $14,627 short to pay half the costs for three lifeguards for six weeks at the peak of the season.

The Manawatū District Council has agreed to pay the other half.

Club treasurer Kate Dench said the group was not on a council mailing list to alert it to apply for a strategic priority grant last year, so did not make an application.

Mayor Grant Smith said the council should be flexible about helping an important group of volunteers to overcome a genuine mistake.

But several councillors were concerned it was setting a precedent.

Cr Karen Naylor said the strategic priority grants scheme had been set up to ensure council staff could review applications objectively, and separately from the politicians.

None of the groups who had applied through the scheme received all the money they asked for, and those who missed out had no right of appeal or review.

She was worried approving the full sum to the life saving club would undermine the integrity of the process, inviting more groups to bypass the system.

Murray Wilson/Stuff The Palmerston North Surf Life Saving Club has been keeping people safe at Himatangi Beach for 75 years. (File photo)

Naylor, supported by Cr Renee Dingwall, recommended the club get $8000 instead, but they were voted down.

Smith said it was a situation where the “process” should be “out the window”.

Himatangi was in Manawatū district, but was essentially Palmerston North’s beach.

Smith said the idea of saving a few dollars was ridiculous, especially when water safety was such a big concern following four drownings in the Manawatū River last summer.

The club had carried out 58 rescues and 3000 interventions at Himatangi Beach in the past 10 years.

Cr Lorna Johnson said the council could afford to pay the full amount requested from existing budgets.

She said granting less would put the club and its water safety work at risk, and could be seen as a punishment for getting the application process wrong.