A truck has broken down on the Saddle Rd near Ashhurst. (File Photo)

Lengthy delays are expected for motorists on the Saddle Rd near Ashhurst in Palmerston North after a truck broke down about 11.15am on Friday.

A police media statement said a lane was blocked, and traffic management would be in place until arrangements could be made for the truck to be moved.

Motorists travelling between Manawatū in the west and Tararua in the east were advised to take the alternate route over the Pahīatua Track if possible.