Mini golf course days away from opening at Esplanade

Joshua Gray, 4, allowed a test run around the Lions mini golf course on a training day at Palmerston North's Esplanade.

The latest addition to Palmerston North’s Victoria Esplanade attractions, a mini golf course, is one last concrete pour away from completion.

It has been more than four years since the Middle Districts Lions Club offered to build the course, and on Saturday, October 1, it will be officially opened, in time for the public to start enjoying it from midday and throughout the school holidays.

Since work started in February a range of contractors have put in more than $350,000 worth of value transforming a little-used and boggy site between the hockey turfs and playground.

It has taken 113 cubic metres of concrete, 64 tonnes of topsoil wheel-barrowed in by hand for the gardens, 4500 edging pavers, 86 metres of boundary fence nib, more than 500 plants and 25 cubic metres of garden mulch.

Club member Dennis Wan said Lions had contributed more than 5000 hours of voluntary labour to prepare the course for opening.

On Saturday club volunteers were running through their training paces, from the morning maintenance of the greens, to operating the till and kiosk.

Wan said one of the challenges would be keeping the greens clear. Some large trees had been preserved and would provide some natural shade for players, but sweeping away leaves and acorns would be a routine chore.

There would be some seating provided. Wan said depending on how things went in the first weeks, there could be potential to bring in more seats and possibly shade sails.

The course has been designed so the first nine holes are fully wheelchair accessible, while the back nine pose some greater challenges for players.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Toa Nikora-Davis with son Mikaere Waitere-Ohlson, 2, check out the Lions mini golf course ahead of next weekend's opening.

Dominating the course is the Stevensons tower, a way-finding beacon visible from as far away as Fitzherbert Ave.

The kiosk has been stocked with 28 dozen golf balls and 180 clubs of different sizes, and the fridge and freezer have supplies of soft drinks and ice creams, which visitors to the Esplanade will be able to buy without checking into the course.

Club member Phil Belk said the course would be able to cater for 72 people playing at a time.

The prices had been set at what Lions hoped would be a family-friendly level, of $8 for an adult, $4 for a child up to 12 years old, and $20 for a family pass for two adults and two children.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Roy Milne sets off on a round of the Lions mini golf course. The kiosk behind him is ready to go, but the area between still needs a layer of concrete.

The club expected to raise $120,000 a year from the venture, which would be invested back into community projects and services.

Opening hours will be 10am to 5pm (with a last tee-off at 4pm) every weekend, public holiday, and throughout school holidays.

There would be capacity for group bookings outside those times.

Time-lapse video and photos of the creation of the course and kiosk can be seen on the club’s Facebook page.