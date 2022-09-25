Palmerston North band Stay In It wins musical accolades

Palmerston North Girls' High School band have scooped several awards at the Smokefree Tangata Beats and Smokefreerockquest national finals.

Palmerston North Girls’ High School band Stay In It has scooped four awards at the Smokefree Tangata beats and Smokefreerockquest 2022 national finals in Auckland over the weekend.

The band, including Rhema Brown (guitar, saxophone and lead vocals), Victoria Brown (drums and vocals), Roseta Leau (keys and vocals) and Natasha Vilivili (bass, keys and vocals), came second in both competitions.

They were pipped in the Tangata Beats final by Sounds of La Salle, from De La Salle College in Auckland, and in the Rockquest by Smoked Paprika, from Hillcrest High School in Hamilton.

Rockquest has been running for more than three decades supporting emerging young musical talent.

Tangata Beats is the sister competition that recognises and reflects the cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific, with participants required to include Te Reo Māori or a Polynesian language, instruments, dance or movement in the performance.

Stay In It’s prizes include having a song professionally recorded and a combined $6500 in musical equipment from Rockshop.

Success for the group continued with winning the Smokefreerockquest best song category, and another professional recording session.

As well, Rhema Brown was singled out as the winner of the Smokefree Tangata Beats Mana Wahine award, winning a prize of $500.