Palmerston North needs to get less rubbish at recycling

Palmerston North is going to be racing against the clock to reach its goal of diverting 48% of its waste from landfill by 2025.

Some new and recent options for recycling items such as tyres and liquid paper had helped, but diversion rates have only improved from 36% to 39% in three years.

And among other things, acting group manager for resource recovery Bryce Hosking said Covid-19 disruptions had played a role in frustrating efforts.

During lockdown in 2020, the resource recovery facility could not operate safely, so the contents of collected kerbside recycling bins were sent to the landfill.

The amount of recycling recovered, per person each year, had dropped from 67kg in 2017 to 57kg in the latest year.

Lockdown could only be blamed for a part of that drop. The other problem was contamination.

“This has unfortunately resulted in some entire truckloads being rejected for processing when the level of contamination is deemed significant.”

The amount of landfill rubbish generated annually per head of population had increased from 550kg in 2021 to 606kg in the year to the end of June.

Illegal dumping had increased, and the booming construction industry had increased demolition waste.

One of the things which would make the biggest difference to the city’s waste stream would be to find another way to collect and make use of food scraps.

That would keep 4% of the city’s waste out of landfill.

Setting up a kerbside food waste collection service was being investigated, and planning for a trial was in the early stages.

Hosking said one of the challenges was working out what to do with it.

The city’s green waste composting operation would unlikely be able to absorb it all.

Another option for recycling that could be on the way was for polystyrene to be required to go through a densification process to produce a material that could have future use.

Other challenges yet to be sorted were what to do with soft plastics, hard plastics, and mattresses.