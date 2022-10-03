MidCentral's Covid-19 numbers stable and low

Masks remain an option, especially for household contacts of Covid-19 cases when out and about.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the MidCentral district has dropped slightly in the past week, with 357 currently-active cases, down 2.7% on seven days before.

There have been another three Covid-related deaths, and there were five cases in hospital.

There were 40 reinfections reported during the week.

On Sunday Palmerston North still had the biggest share of active cases, at 176. There were 54 in Horowhenua, 51 in Manawatū, 50 in Tararua and 16 in Ōtaki.