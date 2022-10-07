Roading contract review attempts to get ahead of damage

Palmerston North’s roads are cracking up almost twice as fast as anticipated a couple of years ago, and the city council is reviewing its key contract with Fulton Hogan to see if more value can be squeezed from it.

The final city council meeting of the triennium approved an independent review to see if efficiency, effectiveness and response to roading problems could be improved.

But while supporting the review, managers have warned there will likely need to be a “step change” in spending to maintain the condition of many roads.

Group manager for transport and development Hamish Featonby said the new contractors took over responsibility for a range of works including roads, footpaths, traffic lights and drainage in July 2021.

The contract was worth nearly $38 million over three years.

Since then, there had been some perceived and real challenges, Featonby said.

It had taken a while to build capacity in the city, and the impact of Covid-19 and associated restrictions had hampered planning and the ability of crews to get work done.

There had also been challenges with supplies, and with ensuring subcontractors were operating safely and effectively.

At the same time, the deterioration of the roads and the impact of increased heavy traffic had been increasingly visible.

By late 2022, there were a total of more than 8000 defects needing attention, from the barely there to significant safety issues.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Heavy trucks join other traffic on Palmerston North's Te Awe Awe St.

The defects related to road, bridges, drains, streetlights, footpaths, vegetation, sings, road markings, bus stops and more.

The number of complaints coming in had doubled since the previous contractor was sidelined – the majority of them about potholes.

Featonby said several things could explain the increase in complaints, from more damage being caused by weather events, to making it easier for people to report faults, to a slow response to acting on complaints.

The review, expected to cost about $15,000 and take four to five months to complete, would consider three main issues.

It would look at the context or current situation, to understand what had changed.

It would make recommendations for improvements.

And then it would turn to the “root cause” – the insufficient budget to manage the speed of deterioration in the condition of roading assets.

Acting chief executive Chris Dyhrberg said managers were not happy with the state of the roads, and hoped the review would provide an “unsugar-coated view” about what was going wrong, and how it could be improved.