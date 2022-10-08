Palmerston North and districts return sitting mayors

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith has romped home for another term, elected in the first iteration of the STV progress results ahead of three challengers.

There are five new city councillors, 20-year-old William Wood, who topped the poll, Green-backed Kaydee Zabelin, and Mark Arnott.

The other two are elected unopposed for the Te Pūao Māori ward, Debi Marshall-Lobb and Roly Fitzgerald.

Two sitting councillors, Bruno Petrenas and Labour's Zulfiqar Butt were voted out.

The progress results for the city council were based on about 91% of the votes counted.

The positions are still subject to change, with preliminary results expected on Sunday, and final results announced on October 13.

The mayors of Manawatū, Horowhenua, Tararua and Rangitīkei have all retained their chains based on progress results.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys has held off a repeat challenge from councillor Shane Casey, who did not stand again for the council.

In Tararua, Tracey Collis is more than 2000 votes ahead of her closest rival Sharon Wards.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden has been re-elected for a second term, well ahead of returning councillor Sam Jennings, and retiring councillor Victoria Kaye-Simmons.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson has also been returned, well ahead of three rivals.

For Horizons Regional Council, chairwoman Rachel Keedwell is back representing the Palmerston North constituency, along with returning councillors Jono Naylor, Wiremu Te Awe Awe and Fiona Gordon.