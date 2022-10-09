Rezoning approved for new suburb on Palmerston North's north edge

Meadowbrook Drive resident John Anderson looks out across rural land which will one day be built on. (File photo)

A 13-hectare wedge of rural land on Palmerston North’s northern urban fringe has been approved for rezoning to allow residential development.

Locals call it Whiskey Creek, but resource management commissioners deciding in favour of the rezoning said that would change to Matangi, a name given by Rangitāne o Manawatū during a protracted hearing process.

Alongside the area approved for residential zoning, there was a 10 hectare block next to Flygers Line that would be rezoned for conservation and amenity use.

The people most affected by the change would be Cloverlea residents, particularly those on Meadowbrook Drive whose properties currently have a north-facing view across rural land and as far as Mt Ruapehu on a clear day.

There were 26 submissions on the application, most in opposition.

The commissioners were generally convinced the proposal could provide a mixed-density neighbourhood, not too far from the city centre and services, that would help meet the city’s housing demand.

One of the key concerns was the potential for the low-lying area to flood.

The commissioners found that risk could be managed through detailed designs at the subdivision stage.

While residents wanted a strip of reserve as a buffer between them and new buildings, the decision ruled against that.

The written decision of the panel of independent chairman David McMahon with commissioners Aleisha Rutherford and Brent Barrett said while there was a level of sympathy for the residents, the expert advice that their rural outlook was “borrowed” not “owned” was persuasive.

Their concerns about shading and generally being built out would mostly be managed through rules about fencing and alignment, building set-backs and height restrictions.

Another concern was the construction of a new intersection on Benmore Ave that would be the main access to the subdivision. Another intersection on State Highway 3 would allow left-turn in and out access.

The commissioners were satisfied the residents most affected would be consulted about the intersection design before it was built.