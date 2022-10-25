Rangitāne councillor to be Palmerston North's deputy mayor

Palmerston North’s new deputy mayor will be first-term councillor Debi Marshall-Lobb.

Lobb, along with Roly Fitzgerald, was elected unopposed to represent the Tu Pūao Māori ward, which was set up for the first time for this month’s local body elections.

She will replace former deputy mayor Aleisha Rutherford, who did not seek re-election to the council.

Marshall-Lobb is a born-and-bred Palmerstonian, of Rangitāne and Ngāti Rangi, with extensive experience in education.

Her appearance in the council chamber for Wednesday evening’s swearing-in of the new council will be personally poignant, remembering her mother, who was a city councillor from 1989 to 1995.

“I know my late mother, Yvonne Marshall, would be looking down and smiling as I follow in her footsteps.”

Mayor Grant Smith, who has the power to appoint a deputy mayor, said she would bring mana to the role.

“Debi’s appointment is a real milestone for Palmerston North, with this triennium being the first time our city has had Māori ward councillors, and the first time we have a wāhine Māori as deputy mayor.”

Smith said Marshall-Lobb’s previous leadership and governance experience chairing the NZ National Teacher’s Council and as a school principal would be assets.

“She has a passion for education and a real commitment to bringing people together and strengthening communities. Debi is the perfect fit for a deputy mayor and I look forward to working with her.”

Marshall-Lobb has had more than 40 years of experience in education.

She has held principal and leadership roles at several schools, including Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Manawatū and Hato Pāora Catholic Māori Boys’ College.

She is currently the acting head of department of Māori at Palmerston North Boys’ High School.

She is fluent in New Zealand’s three official languages, and has been an active member of several community groups.

She and husband Anthony have four children who also call Palmerston North home.

Many Palmerston North voters had their first introduction to Marshall-Lobb at a candidates’ meeting in September, which provided an opportunity for the public to ask questions of the Māori ward candidates even though their election success was not in doubt.

At that meeting Marshall-Lobb said while she was proudly Rangitane, she and Fitzgerald would be on the council to support all Māori and the wider community.

“We are here for everyone.”

She said the 133 ethnicities represented in Palmerston North was a real tāonga.

Asked what she would like to achieve in the next three years, Marshall-Lobb said she hoped she would be able to look back and see that people were not afraid of “things Māori” and could see that the Treaty partnership had benefits for everyone.

All the councillors voted in at the election will be officially welcomed with a powhiri in Te Marae o Hine early on Wednesday evening, which will be followed by the swearing-in and inaugural council meeting at 7pm in the council chamber.