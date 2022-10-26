St Andrew's in the City reopens as Pathways Presbyterian Church

One of Palmerston North’s landmark heritage buildings, St Andrews church, reopens its doors to parishioners and the public on Sunday.

Home to Pathways Presbyterian Church, previously known as Presbyterian New Church, the building has been closed since 2017 because of its seismic rating.

It has undergone $1 million worth of strengthening and refurbishment, during which a perfectly mummified cat was discovered under the sanctuary floor.

Parish clerk Judy Seccombe​ said the building on the corner of Church and Ashley streets would be used not only as an open and welcoming worship centre in the central city, but as a flexible facility for use by the Palmerston North community.

READ MORE:

* Eternal rest for feline interrupted by church renovations

* City council is offered a church as community hub

* Presbyterian parishes close church doors as a result of seismic ratings



Sunday’s rededication service at 2pm would be open to the public, but would be particularly special for the Presbyterians from around the city who had been without their own venue for five years.

St David’s on Main St shut its church in 2016, and St Mark’s in Awapuni closed in 2017.

The three church families have been holding combined Sunday services at the Lychway chapel in the meantime.

With St Andrew’s reopened, community activities would continue to be hosted at St Marks’ and St David’s.

Seccombe said since Alexander Construction builders started work in October last year, they had faced challenges from Covid-19 disruptions, building supply issues and bad weather.

The planned completion date stretched out from May to October.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's St Andrew's church reopens for worship as Pathways Presbyterian Church.

The final week of preparations before re-opening included restoring the garden, cleaning the kitchen, maintenance work on the pipe organ and a range of touch-ups indoors and out.

The grand piano and selected furniture had been relocated from the other church sites, and a dedicated children’s area was set up.

Commercial cleaners were working through the building before new seating was installed during the week.

The rededication service will be led by interim moderator Rev Don Hall, with the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand, the Right Rev Hamish Galloway, preaching the sermon.