Shakeup for local government proposes widespread change

The sort of civic and MÄori partnership demonstrated at the swearing in of Palmerston North's city council is proposed to be strengthened in local government reforms.

New Zealand’s local government councils have been challenged to respond to a raft of recommendations about how they could work better.

The draft report of the Review into the Future for Local Government has landed, with 29 recommendations and even more questions about improving councils’ relationships with Māori, their local communities and central government.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said he hoped councils and newly-elected councillors would be excited and respond constructively to the first major review of their roles in more than 30 years.

The report identified five major themes where change was needed.

They are strengthened local democracy, authentic relationships with hapū/iwi and Māori, a focus on wellbeing, a genuine partnership between central and local government, and more equitable funding.

Many of the recommendations focus on how to embed Māori participation and values more deeply in council decision-making and enhance Māori capacity to engage, including the prospect of additional appointments beyond elected Māori to ensure co-governance.

The draft acknowledged the need to improve relationships between councils and central government which had been described as “strained” and “broken” in earlier feedback.

Part of that tension came from local government’s reliance on rates as its main source of revenue for carrying out functions with benefits beyond their local community.

The report recommended better investment in local councils by central government, such as actually paying rates on Crown land and property, to setting up a fund for managing climate change, and providing other ways for councils to raise funds, such as congestion charges.

Proposals for enhancing community engagement included dropping the voting age to 16, all councils adopting the single transferrable voting system, and extending the electoral term from three years to four years.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden hopes councils respond and be heard in the review of local government.

Wanden said he favoured a four-year term that would help councils to deliver on their plans, but thought the suggestion to lower the voting age was “a little provocative” in the context of this review.

Other mayors around the region have been invited to comment.

Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney, speaking on behalf of Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa chief executive’s group, commended the draft for its focus on wellbeing and stronger local democracy.

He said the scale of challenges ahead would need co-investment from central government to build resilient infrastructure for current and future generations.

David Unwin/Stuff Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney encourages people to have their say on the future shape of local government.

“This review is a once in a generation chance to strengthen local democracy and shape a system that delivers long term wellbeing in Aotearoa.”

He welcomed the draft report’s commitment to ensuring local government gave effect to the principles of Te Tiriti.

National’s Paul Goldsmith and Simon Watts have already dismissed the draft report as, “yet another attack on local democracy”.

“In almost 300 pages there is nothing that will help deliver better infrastructure, housing and transport systems for our cities, regions and communities – which is what Kiwis need from local councils.”

They opposed co-governance proposals.

Act’s local government spokesman Simon Court said the report should be rejected, zeroing in on the proposals to boost Māori influence.

“Co-governance is mentioned 37 times in the report. Ratepayers, the people who should be central in local government’s thinking, are mentioned only nine times.”

The draft has been likewise slammed by Taxpayers’ Union campaigns manager Callum Purves.

“These reforms would further erode local democracy in New Zealand by transferring more power from elected members to unelected groups without any democratic accountability. This will worsen, not improve, the democratic deficit in local government.”

Submissions close on February 28, 2023.