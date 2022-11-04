Visitors bring more benefits than risks for hospital patients

Visiting restrictions at Palmerston North Hospital have been eased for Covid-19-free friends and whānau.

Hospital visiting rules are back to nearly normal across MidCentral despite the number of community cases of Covid-19 more than tripling in the past month.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral district director Jeff Brown said on balance, the benefits for patients in having visits from loved ones outweighed any risks of hospital transmission of the virus.

“There has been a rise in community and hospital cases, but this is not linked to more visitors in hospitals,” he said.

The essential message was for people to stay at home if they were sick, and follow basic measures such as RAT testing, and wearing a mask in hospital corridors, waiting areas, receptions and patient rooms.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 prevalence prompts tighter hospital visiting rules

* Hospital visiting restrictions ease slightly in move to alert level 3

* Manawatū dad fustrated by hospital one-visitor rule, splitting families



Brown said having visitors and support people was important to hospital patients’ wellbeing, and community feedback had been clear that having personal contact was treasured.

“Having a whānau member in hospital is a stressful experience.

“We want a consistent policy so that visitors, some of whom are travelling long distances, know that they will be able to visit their loved ones.”

The relaxed visitor policies for Palmerston North Hospital, Horowhenua Health Centre and Te Papaoiea Birthing Centre started on October 20.

While there were still specific rules for the emergency department, neonatal unit and children's ward, most other locations now allowed more than one visitor, and it would be easier for children under 12 years of age to come and visit their parents and siblings.

The full list of visiting rules and guidelines is available here.