Palmerston North residents' views sought on living closer together

Soho's medium-density housing in Palmerston North is an example of the sort of development that could be allowed in most parts of the city.

Anyone who lives close to a Palmerston North shopping centre, bus stop, park and school could expect three-storey townhouses to be popping up in their neighbourhood in future.

That is the scenario that would be allowed if the city council’s plans to change housing rules progress.

At the moment the council is asking for feedback on Proposed Plan Change 1 to the District Plan making it easier for property owners or developers to build medium-density housing in the residential zone.

An interactive map of the city shows the new rules would cover most of the urban area which are within a five to 10-minute walk of public transport, shops, schools and green space.

Stuff The new rules will cover most of the urban area, the shaded parts, which are within a five to 10-minute walk of public transport, shops, schools and green space. An interactive map is below.

The revised rules already apply in areas within 800m of the city centre, and close to the Awapuni, Highbury, Hokowhitu and Milson shopping centres.

Areas proposed to be excluded are around Cloverlea, the outer edge of Westbrook, the riverside end of Riverdale, Savage Crescent, an area between the Esplanade and Manawatū Golf Club, and other parts of the urban fringe.

The impetus for the changes comes from the National Policy Statement on Urban Development which requires councils to provide for higher-density housing than the traditional single home and section.

Palmerston North is a Tier 2 city under the policy, so has some flexibility to decide which areas are most suitable.

It is also based on projections that the city’s population will top 100,000 by 2030, creating the need for 5000 new homes within 10 years, and 13,000 in 30 years.

In the short term, more than half of those homes need to be built within the existing urban area, close to community facilities, to relieve pressure to rezone productive land in the rural areas.

Housing within the new medium-density zones could stand up to three storeys, with section sizes as small as 150 square metres, compared to the current 350 sqm minimum.

Buildings would be able to cover half the site, and 70% could be sealed. The balance would have to be permeable surfaces to help with absorbing stormwater.

SUPPLIED Three-storey townhouses could become more common in Palmerston North.

All houses would have to have a ground-level outdoor living space with access from a living room that received at least three hours of sunshine a day.

Fencing height rules would ensure visibility from properties onto the street, and help pedestrians to see if a vehicle was coming out of a driveway.

There would be no compulsion to provide car parks.

The council has drop-in sessions organised, so people can ask questions and find out more.

They will be held from 1pm to 3pm at the Conference and Function Centre in Main St on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 27.

Submissions close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The plan change would then be written taking feedback into consideration. Formal submissions would then be sought, and would be heard at a commissioners’ hearing before a decision was made.