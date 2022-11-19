Fifty years of taking libraries into homes celebrated

Palmerston North Library's Home Service has been running for 50 years. Member Pheola Robertson gets some new books and a chat from Home Service Coordinator Nora Kilpin.

The Palmerston North Library’s Home Service programme has been delivering a world of imagination and lifelong learning to people’s doors for half a century.

The programme started in February 1972 to benefit people who were physically unable to visit one of the public libraries or the Mobile Library, but wanted to borrow items.

It began as a trial with 17 customers and six delivery drivers, and by the end of the 1980s had grown to 65 people with 30 volunteers.

Noeline, whose surname was not provided, is a regular user. Now in her 90s, she found it tiring to walk to the Awapuni Library, and said she loved the friendship from the delivery volunteers.

Volunteers and staff help Home Services co-ordinator Nora Kilpin once a fortnight to pack books, magazines, puzzles, audiobooks, DVDs and CDs into personalised bags for 103 members.

Kilpin said it was her role to take the library out into the community to enable people to have access to the library’s collections.

“The Home Service is an important lifeline for many of our patrons who would otherwise feel isolated. The service provides a vital link to their wider community,” she said.

Each member received a visit once a month for deliveries and collections.

Kilpin met each new member to learn about their needs and preferences to guide selections offered.

Beryl, whose surname was not provided, whose eyesight was not what it used to be, said large-print books helped to take her into another world through the range of interesting stories.

Most Home Service members were long-term users, but there was an option to become a short-term member for those who are going into hospital.

Outreach co-ordinator Angela Rea said volunteers of the service found it a rewarding experience.

“It’s important to recognise the massive impact of that monthly connection. A smile at the door, taking a few minutes to have a chat, sometimes you might be the only person they see that day.”

To become a Home Service user, people needed to be a library member, which could be arranged on pncl@pncc.govt.nz or by phone.

People interested in volunteering could contact pncl@pncc.govt.nz.