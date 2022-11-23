Winds down trees and lines around Manawatū

A large tree in soft ground with a full canopy of new growth was toppled by wind in Feilding's Timona Park.

Winds gusting up to 59kph are downing trees and power lines around the Manawatū district.

One of the largest trees to fall was at Feilding’s Timona Park near the Feilding Moa Harriers Club about 7.30am.

A council spokesperson said no-one was injured and no property was damaged, and contractors were on the scene to clear it.

Another tree fell in Manawatū’s Mingaroa Rd about the same time, briefly closing the road.

Fire and Emergency NZ and Manawatū council contractors were called to Valley Rd in Pohangina about 2.30pm when a tree fell across the road.

Earlier, around 12.20pm, lines came down on Pohangina Rd, cutting power to 191 customers. Power was expected to be restored by 6.30pm.

In Palmerston North around 3.30pm the city council was responding to two wind-related calls.

Chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair said a tree was blocking one lane on Pioneer Highway near the Maxwells Line intersection, by the bridge over the Mangaone Stream.

A branch had also fallen on Vogel St near Tweed St.

Powerco was working to restore power to customers after several wind-related outages.

Lines in Kairanga-Bunnythorpe Rd came down about 1.30pm cutting supply to 362 customers, who were expected to be re-connected by 5.30pm.

The cause of an outage affecting 236 people in Kimbolton was still being investigated. Power was restored to 113 customers by 2pm, and the rest were expected to have power again by 5.15pm.

An outage at Tiakitahuna that initially affected 160 properties happened after a car hit a power pole bringing lines down about 12.30pm.

Most were reconnected within 30 minutes, with another 15 likely to be reconnected around 4.30pm.