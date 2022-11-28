Precycle the biggest winner at Earle creativity awards

Precycle's Nelson Harper and recent Massey University masters research graduate Caleb Payne are searching for the solution to non-compostable wood pulp materials. (File Photo)

A young Manawatū business searching for technical solutions to dealing with demolition waste generally considered impossible to recycle has won a $30,000 grant to divert wood pulp fibre-based materials from landfills.

Precycle, set up by Nelson Harper, was the biggest winner at the 2022 Earle Creativity and Development Trust awards.

Selection committee chairperson John Higgins said the application was exactly the sort of project the trust wanted to support, being local and focused and seeking to realise potential.

Retired academic and scientist Dick Earle, who set up the trust with his late wife Mary nine years ago, said he was immensely encouraged by the range of projects grant recipients were working on.

READ MORE:

* School choir surprises philanthropist Mary Earle for her 90th birthday celebrations

* $100,000 worth of grants to encourage Manawatu's creativity

* Manawatu couple support arts and sciences



He said the trust was designed to help people in a range of fields to overcome the barrier between creative ideas and solutions that “a little bit of money” could overcome.

Harper’s project, Manawatū’s resource recovery exploration – phase 2, targets products made largely of natural materials, but with chemicals added that meant they could not be recycled or composted.

Harper said the challenge was, through research and development, to find ways to recycle products that were considered unrecyclable.

He said while there had been a lot of focus on recycling in people’s homes, domestic waste made up only 15% of what went to landfills.

The rest came from industry and business.

“Construction waste is massive. It makes up one-third of our landfill waste – about 13 million tonnes a year.”

There were two possible solutions – finding a way to remove chemicals from the likes of treated timber, or using fibre waste such as paper towels, carpet and even corn husks to create construction material.

The 2022 awards included six grants for visual arts projects.

Andy Irving received $7000 for In Plain Site, using spatial mapping to expose elements of Palmerston North’s hidden architecture.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North artist Tessa Ma'auga is moving on from her nylon thread and bamboo exhibition to further explore Chinese influence in the arts. (File Photo)

Tessa Ma’auga’s Movements of Pearl Rivers project exploring the chain of Southern Chinese cultural history wending its way to New Zealand received $5000.

Keila Martin received $10,000 for Rewilding the Margins, a series of paintings capturing nature’s reclamation of areas focused around the Manawatū River banks.

Deano Shirriffs’ project Lilac Wine received $10,000 for a creative work connecting visual arts and performance.

Phillip Andrews’ project is HIGHLIGHT 2022, a multi-artist, sound and visual experience to be presented at the Globe. It received $8000.

Charleigh Te Peeti received $8000 for a project weaving customary Māori textiles and materials in contemporary fashion.