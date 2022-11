A person has been taken to hospital after a truck crashed into a lam ppost in Levin.

Fire crews had to pull the person from the truck after the crash on Saturday afternoon.

They were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one first response unit were sent to the scene.

One other person with minor injuries was assessed and treated at the scene.