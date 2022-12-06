Palmerston North's neutrality on Three Waters challenged

Palmerston North's youngest councillor William Wood is challenging the council to take a stand on Three Waters reforms.

Palmerston North city councillor William Wood will prompt a public debate on where the council stands on the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

He is presenting two notices of motion to Wednesday’s council meeting seeking a vote opposing the plan, and in favour of exploring alternatives.

The recently-elected councillor said he accepted the need for reform, and for the council to continue planning for change, but believed there were alternatives to the current plan.

The Government’s reforms would see drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets and management transferred from councils to four regional entities.

Wood said ratepayers needed and wanted to know what Palmerston North councillors thought.

Public consultation and a full council debate have never happened in the city.

Wood said the case for reform was clear.

In Palmerston North’s case, the $450 million-plus investment needed in wastewater management, the “Nature Calls” project, was unaffordable for ratepayers.

The council needed a plan for what it would do if a National Government was elected and went through with a pledge to pull the plug on Three Waters.

There could be other ways to pay for water improvements, through co-funding, some sort of long-term lease of facilities and assets, or formation of a council-controlled organisation to manage water services, perhaps for a group of councils, he said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North's wastewater treatment plant sits like the giant plughole at the downstream edge of the city.

He said there was no point in the council taking a stand in opposition unless it had a feasible alternative, and he wanted support for council staff to explore what those options could look like.

Cr Brent Barrett has seconded the call to explore alternative funding arrangements.

Barrett has already been on record expressing his frustration about the lack of public debate on the issue around the council table.

Wood’s call for the council to voice its opposition to the currently-proposed model is supported by Cr Leonie Hapeta.

He said while the status quo was untenable, ratepayers had many concerns about the changes.

One concern was about the loss of about $600m worth of local assets built up and paid for by ratepayers.

People were also worried about the lack of local voices in the proposed water entitles, possible additional costs and slower responses to local water issues.

“The public deserve to know the position of this council for or against the model.”

He said people needed to know the council was advocating on their behalf.

The council recently received $825,000 to pay for work needed to transition to the new model, which Wood said was sensible preparation.

The council has also lined up to collect a potential $8.16m through the Government’s “better off” funding as part of the reforms for projects including the development of social housing in Summerhays St on the former Terrace End Bowling Club site.