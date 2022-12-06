Police car 'sideswiped' in Palmerston North

A police car was “sideswiped” on Monday night in Palmerston North (file photo).

A police officer has escaped injury after a vehicle drove into a police car in Palmerston North on Monday evening, knocking off one of its wing mirrors.

A police media spokesperson said police were alerted to an incident involving a fleeing driver on Carroll St at 11pm, and a vehicle had “sideswiped” a police car.

The officer involved was not injured, but the incident resulted in the loss of one of the police car’s wing mirrors.

Police did not follow the vehicle, but it was spiked on Milson Line and located on Morris St.

The driver had already left the scene before vehicle was found, the spokesperson said.

Inquiries were ongoing.