Palmerston North will not oppose Three Waters changes

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, left, has spoken out against the form of the Three Waters reforms.

Palmerston North city councillors have decided by a majority vote not to oppose the Government’s Three Waters reforms.

The challenge to make a stand one way or the other was pitched by the city’s youngest councillor William Wood, who declared he was not speaking as a former National Party candidate.

Wood said he was speaking as an elected member on behalf of the community who were concerned about losing control of assets they had paid for.

While his proposal to oppose the current model of reform and put out a press release saying so was dismissed as “a publicity stunt” by Labour councillor Lorna Johnson, Wood said it was, simply, publicity.

He said a stand in opposition would be “a single raindrop” which would not cause the Government to reconsider, “but many people just want to know what we think”.

The proposal was voted down by six votes to nine with one abstention.

However, Wood did win one powerful ally, with Mayor Grant Smith finally speaking against the Government’s plan.

Palmerston North city councillor William Wood lost a vote to oppose the proposed Three Waters reforms.

He said he had been 50/50 in his views, and the council had never taken a stance, but it was now time to join the 75% of councils opposed to what the Government was doing.

Smith said it was really unfortunate that the issue had become so party political.

He said what councils most needed was for the Government to be co-funding water infrastructure, as it did for roads.

But Three Waters was a model of master and servant, with councils as servants, he said.

“I’m going to stand up and be counted,” he said, to supportive applause from a public gallery of about 20 people.

Johnson defended the Government position.

She said it was not true that assets would be lost, or that there had not been enough opportunity for people to be heard through the select committee process, or that local voices would be silent within the regional water entities.

Johnson said without reform, water services costs to ratepayers could increase by $1900 to $9000 a year throughout the country. The reforms would peg that back to between $800 to $1600.

Estimates released in 2021 suggested Palmerston North ratepayers would pay $1260 with reform or $3210 without.

Palmerston North city councillor Orphee Mickalad spoke against opposing the Three Waters "done deal".

Cr Orphee Mickalad said although he was against the Government’s model, it was “a done deal”, and he did not support using council resources to back the organisation into a corner at this stage.

Those who voted with Wood in favour of opposition were Smith, Vaughan Dennison, Leonie Hapeta, Billy Meehan and Karen Naylor.

Greens councillor Kaydee Zabelin abstained.

Although losing that round, Wood did gain majority support for a push to investigate alternatives to the Government’s Three Waters model, which National has promised to revoke if it wins next year’s election.

That would create significant uncertainty about how Palmerston North could afford to invest around $500 million upgrading its wastewater management and discharge.

Cr Brent Barrett said the council’s energies should go into coming up with an alternative, as reform was needed, rather than burning its bridges.

That line of action was supported by nine votes to seven.