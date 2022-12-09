Massey reveals best quotes of the year

Ruby Tui’s quote about women’s rugby is as a finalist for the best quote of 2022 (file photo).

The final 10 quotes of the year have been released by Massey University, and references about women’s rugby, Bird of the Year and a threatened lamington have made this year's top list.

The finalists for quote of the year were released on Friday and Massey is now inviting the public to vote for their favourite.

Speech writing specialist Dr Heather Kavan, who was on the judging panel, said judges were looking for quotes that had a spark.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has made the list again for his comment about how there will be more people in supermarkets than “pashing on a dance floor”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s retort to a journalist's question about meeting the Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin has been selected as a finalist in Quote of the Year 2002. (File photo)

He won competition last year with his “spread their legs” gaffe.

Act party leader David Seymour features with his comment about Grant Robertson being a threat to a lamington.

While another contender is Jacinda Ardern with her retort to a journalist’s question about whether she was meeting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin because they were the same age.

“People contacted me as soon as the story broke,” Kavan said.

“Twitter was alight. It struck me that the date, November 30, was the 10-year anniversary of when a row broke out in parliament over Paula Bennett saying ‘zip it, sweetie’ to Ardern.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Christchurch’s Wizard’s quote to a journalist for a story, about how he was born to disrupt things, is a finalist in the annual competition.

“At the time, the parliamentary discussion implied Ardern couldn’t stand up for herself and needed a man to speak on her behalf. That her retort this year was on the anniversary feels like poetic justice.”

Kavan said in previous years voting had been unpredictable with a quote no-one thought would win surged into the lead.

Also on the list is Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki’s quote about local body elections and the Bird of the Year competition.

Christchurch “icon” The Wizard, Ian Brackenbury Channell, is also in the top 10 with his quote to The Press journalist Charlie Gates: “I was born to disrupt things.”

The top 10

“They said nobody cared about women’s rugby. Well guess what? We are here! We are here firm!” Ruby Tui to the crowd after the Black Ferns claimed a sixth Rugby World Cup.

“If only we cared as much about the local elections as we do for Bird of the Year.” Forest and Bird’s chief executive Nicola Toki on attempts to rig the competition votes.

“Fundamentally, I'm interested in being a good person with as minimal inconvenience as possible.” Comedian Alice Snedden confronting social issues in Bad News.

“I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson.” David Seymour on police protecting Grant Robertson from a protester carrying a lamington.

“Do you know how bad that sounds? Mike King’s women's alliance!” Celebrity Treasure Island contestant Shimpal Lelisi after hearing Mike King joined the women’s alliance.

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age.” Jacinda Ardern when asked if she was meeting Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin because they were the same age.

“I was born to disrupt things.” Christchurch Wizard Ian Brackenbury Channell on his life as his 90th birthday approached.

“It's okay to follow a few cockwombles. It doesn't mean I endorse them.” Broadcaster Hilary Barry on receiving warnings about people she follows on Twitter.

“He is delusional, but he’s not suicidal.” Professor Robert Patman on Putin’s decision-making and nuclear threat.

“There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dance floor.” Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins on how numbers determine whether people have to wear a mask.

Voting closes December 16.