Feilding Christmas parade back to traditions with packed town square

The Feilding Christmas parade. Santa waves out to the large crowd gathered in Manchester Square.

The ‘biggest and best’ Christmas parade in the Manawatū took place on Sunday with the mayor hand-delivering letters from children in the community to Santa.

Event organiser Sarah Gilbertson said it was an “absolutely fabulous” day with the caravel and parade taking place in the town.

“It was an absolutely packed main street, with people lined three to four rows deep,” she said.

“It has gone back to pre-Covid numbers with around 10,000 people coming throughout the day.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Zero Gravity Cheerleaders show off their acrobatic skills.

Gilbertson said the weather was amazing for the event, but a few days before they were nervous.

“It was raining most of Saturday, so we were checking every weather forecast we could and crossing all our fingers and toes that we would have good weather,” she said.

“There were all sorts of texts asking if were going to call it off, but we are so pleased the weather worked out, someone was looking after us and the weather turned out amazing.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The colourful floats were a big hit with the crowd.

Gilbertson said it was a great feeling being able to go back to traditions and have the parade in the town centre.

One of the special parts of the parade was when Santa’s float met with Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys, where she hand-delivered a giant sack of letters and Christmas wish lists to him, she said.