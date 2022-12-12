RATs recommended for holiday preparations

Sunblock, first aid kits and RATs tests are recommended as essentials for holiday planning.

Covid-19 case numbers are up another 20% in seven days in the MidCentral district.

Of the 1703 currently-active cases, 437 are reinfections.

There are 19 people in hospital, including 13 in Palmerston North and six at the Horowhenua Health Centre.

None of them are in intensive care, but there has been another Covid-related death in the past week.

The current cases include 870 in Palmerston North, 328 in Horowhenua, 279 in Manawatū, 157 in Tararua and 69 in Ōtaki.

Covid-19 senior responsible officer Debbie Davies said with so many infections out in the community, people should arrange to have plenty of rapid antigen tests (RATs) available over the holidays, whether they were travelling or expecting friends and whānau to visit.

“Just like sunblock or a first aid kit – now's the perfect time to grab some RAT tests and have them packed in your bag.

“You do not need to be symptomatic, and it's good to make sure you have RAT tests available at home in case you or someone in your household becomes sick.”

People can request free RATs at https://bit.ly/3DbgRcV