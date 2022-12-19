Council's new cookbook celebrates 'A Taste of Palmy'

Brewers Apprentice is one of the bars featured in ‘A Taste of Palmy’. Bar manager and cocktail maker Brad Yee making cocktails in November.

The people of Palmerston North will be spoilt for choice this Christmas with a newly-released cookbook giving them 39 “iconic” recipes to try at home.

The Palmerston North City Council has released the cookbook ‘A Taste of Palmy’ ahead of the festive season so people who need that last-minute present are covered.

Mayor Grant Smith said there was no denying Palmerston North had become a melting pot for “iconic” cuisine.

“We’re spoilt for choice here in Palmerston North, with more than 200 cafes, bars and restaurants scattered in and around the city.

“The recipes in this book are a good mix of sweet, savoury and spice, and reflect the diverse range of eating options we have.”

Smith said the city was an “exciting dining destination” and the cookbook would enable people to “recreate these masterpieces, and get idea of what cafe, bar or restaurant to try out next”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Beaver and Bear - Kitchen & Bar, Palmerston North owners Blair Argyle and Brooke Hudson with poutine, their signature dish in July

He said this reflected the diverse community in the city, which had more than 150 different ethnic communities.

”And we are seeing this in our cafe and restaurant offerings.”

From Tuesday the cookbook can be purchased for $29.99 at the Palmerston North i-SITE in Te Marae o Hine /The Square.

Places that feature in the cookbook: