Waid Crockett back on familiar turf in Palmerston North

Palmerston North City Council chief executive Waid Crockett returns to the building where he worked earlier in his career.

Palmerston North City Council’s new chief executive Waid Crockett is no stranger to the city.

The civic administration building where he has his office on the second floor is familiar territory.

It was here he came to work in 1988 for the council-run Municipal Electricity Department in a role that involved planning and designing the under-grounding of the power lines.

The department later went arms-length from the council as ElectroPower, and moved to premises in Pascal St, where he continued to work in GIS, computerising the underground plans, until 1996.

Returning 26 years later, he said the city was a quantum leap ahead of where it was then.

He was delighted with the transformation of Te Marae o Hine/The Square, the Manawatū Riverside attractions, the connections and progress in community development.

“There is a vibrancy about the place, and my wife (Soraya) loves the shopping.

“You can see the changes here, and for me being part of it now, and thinking of what the future could look like, is very inviting.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North City Council chief executive returns.

Crockett came to Palmerston North from his most recent role as chief executive for the South Taranaki District Council, which he held for almost five years.

He was born in Taranaki, but was just a baby when the family moved to Wellington.

If anywhere in the region is the most like home, it would be Horowhenua.

That was where he spent his last couple of years at secondary school, and after a brief stint studying architecture at Wellington Polytech he went back to school, “because the rugby was so good”.

He worked for what was then the Levin Borough Council for four years as a draughtsman working on gas pipeline plans until 1988 and the move to Palmerston North.

It was here that he remembers what is now a bittersweet moment, learning that his wife was pregnant with their second child.

In 1996 the family moved to Tauranga where he worked for 10 years in the private sector.

It was October 2006 when that second child, Jordan, 17, was killed instantly in a horror car crash in Bethlehem that injured six others.

Jordan was brought home to be buried at the Kererū Marae at Koputaroa, and the Crocketts returned to Horowhenua “to do some healing”.

Crockett went to work for what had become the Horowhenua District Council, in the old building in Bath St, now the site of a supermarket.

Then there were the Australia years, based amid the vineyards of the Hunter Valley, and further up the valley with plenty of horses but not many ratepayers, until the tug of home brought the family back to New Zealand and to Hāwera.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North City Council's chamber is Waid Crockett's new workplace.

Crockett said though he had enjoyed work in the private sector, he kept returning to local government, where there was variety and every day was different.

That was never so true as right now, with councils facing an avalanche of change, perhaps most importantly the Three Waters Reforms.

He was philosophical about facing up to the things that councils would not be able to change.

His priority was people.

It was about making sure that councillors and staff understood what was happening, and maintained their positivity about doing a good job.

“It’s about how to ensure people are informed, that they understand what change means, and are taken care of.”

He was at a stage where he wanted to spend time listening, getting to know staff and their roles and to understand the direction councillors wanted to take rather than compound the challenges with any changes of his own.