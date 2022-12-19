Covid-19 numbers steady, but taking a toll

There are 22 people in Palmerston North Hospital with Covid-19, and two in the Horowhenua Health Centre.

The number of people in hospital in the MidCentral district has soared to 24, with five people having died in the past week.

But out in the community, the number of reported cases has dropped slightly, by 3.2%.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral recorded 1648 active cases in the community.

There were 816 in Palmerston North, 326 in Horowhenua, 267 in Manawatū, 170 in Tararua and 69 in Ōtaki.

Reinfections accounted for 429 of the total cases.

Health managers were encouraging people to stock up on RATs ahead of the holidays, and make a plan to isolate or get home safely if they tested positive.

Those expecting visitors should keep hand sanitiser handy, open windows and doors to help with ventilation, and spend as much of the time as possible eating and socialising outdoors.