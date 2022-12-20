Tangi Utikere confirmed as Labour candidate for Palmerston North

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere did not vote as deputy mayor on plans for the future of the Huia St reserve.

Current Labour MP Tangi Utikere​ has been selected as the party candidate for the Palmerston North electorate in the 2023 General Election.

Utikere, who was the current Labour’s Junior Whip and Chair of Parliament’s Health Committee, said his background of service in the city council as a deputy mayor helped him to navigate the two years in Parliament.

He was elected in 2020, replacing then-sacked minister Iain Lees-Galloway

Utikere said he sought transparency and accountability above everything else, in particular, he was proud of one bill – the Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Act.

“It is now a requirement for all the elected members in local government to publicly disclose what their pecuniary interests are.

“So, property that they own, gifts that they have received over $500, any directorships that they have. It brings some consistency with the expectations that members of parliament have,” he said.

Moving from local government to central government was one of the major challenges Utikere had to face.

“As a new MP there have been a number of different challenges in terms of getting to grips with new rules and spending a wee bit of time outside of Palmerston North means that I often have to avoid or miss local events,” he said.

Utikere commuted from Manawatū to the capital almost every week, but he always tried to spend at least three days per week within his electorate and with his family.

He drove most of the time down to Wellington and occasionally caught the train that connects Palmerston North with the capital.

“At the moment, we have one service that leaves Palmerston North in the morning to go to Wellington and one that comes back in the evening. So, there are some limitations there,” he said.

As a previous history school teacher, Utikere was glad that starting next year, the new curriculum will make the teaching of history in schools mandatory.

Utikere says: “Serving as the MP for the community that I call my home has been a privilege, and I’m delighted to be confirmed as Labour’s candidate for next year’s General Election. I have seen first-hand the difference that Labour has made to my local community and I am committed to standing by our track record to ensure Labour is re-elected next year.”