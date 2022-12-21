One person injured after offal truck, car collide in Dannevirke

A car accident involving a car and truck has caused Fire and Emergency to clean up spilt offal. (File photo)

One person has sustained minor injuries after a crash involving a truck carrying offal and a car in Dannevirke.

Police were called to the incident at 11.30 Wednesday morning, where a truck containing “offal” rear-ended a car at the intersection of Gordon St and High St, a spokesperson said.

“Police requested Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s assistance to clear offal that has spilled from the truck on the road,” the spokesperson said.

Police confirmed one person was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one crew from Dannevirke station attended the callout from Police at 11:43am and were still one scene just after noon.

St John has been approached for comment.