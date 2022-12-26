Mixed messages on medium-density housing in Palmerston North

Most parts of Palmerston North will see houses packed more closely together in future.

Palmerston North residents have posed the city council a challenge to balance the need for more medium-density housing against the value people place on outdoor space, privacy and sunlight.

Nearly 700 people have given feedback about the council’s plans to change the District Plan to allow new homes to be packed more tightly together across much of the existing urban area of the city.

Council chief planning officer David Murphy said while there was broad support in principle, people had many concerns about the details.

The areas of the city that were proposed to accommodate more intense development were those within a five-to-10 minute walk from bus stops, shops, schools and reserves.

READ MORE:

* City planners lay the path for housing intensification in Palmerston North

* Labour, National announce sweeping housing density law, three-storey homes without consent

* Reserve defenders resist housing plans for prominent site



“Many agreed with enabling more homes near core amenities and some thought local businesses would benefit from this too.”

Murphy said many people agreed with the principle of building upwards rather than spreading out into rural areas.

Some also saw the wisdom of enabling people to live close to services, so they would use cars less, which would be better for the environment.

But people were worried about the impacts of medium-density housing next door to them.

They were concerned a three-storey building over the fence would shade their properties, and they would lose their privacy.

Stuff Graphic showing the areas of Palmerston North where rules are changing to allow higher-density housing.

Others were worried more intense housing would create traffic congestion, or pressure on parking. Under the changes, onsite parking would not be compulsory.

Murphy said the challenge for the council’s strategic planning team now would be to finalise the proposal, balancing the issues, catering for city growth and retaining small city liveability.

“The fact is, medium-density housing is coming to Palmy. We need homes for our people, and government rules mean we need to provide for it.”

Palmerston North counts as a Tier 2 city under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development, which gave it more flexibility than the bigger cities to come up with more tailored solutions to the need to provide for more homes.

The planners would be working to prepare the final version of the proposed District Plan change early in 2023.

It was likely to be notified in the middle of next year, providing people with an opportunity to make formal submissions, which would be heard by an independent decision maker.