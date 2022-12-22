House set on fire after lightning strike

A house was set on fire after a lightning strike.

Emergency services have been called after a house in Waitōtara was set on fire by a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon.

Two vehicles and a tanker were sent to Rokomari Station Rd, but no injuries have been reported, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.

“The dwelling and a farm shed were significantly damaged by the fire.”

The country has been hit by over 4500 strikes in the early afternoon and MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the country.