Palmerston North Hospital lays on Christmas day fare

Hospital patients will have an option of ham for Christmas dinner.

Although no-one wants to be in hospital for Christmas, at least Palmerston North Hospital managers have ensured patients will not miss out on Christmas food.

The morning tea menu features Christmas mince pies.

The midday meal offers ham, roast chicken with stuffing and gravy, or a spinach and feta filo parcel for the vegetarians. Both will be served with gourmet roast potatoes, roast pumpkin and garden peas.

To follow for dessert is a choice of plum pudding with custard, chocolate mint mousse with cream, or fruit salad and ice cream.

The evening meal is vegetarian lasagne with a garden salad, or ham and mustard sandwiches on rye bread, with a dessert of tropical coconut mango cream.