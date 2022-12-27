Palmerston North shoppers spend $2.7m on Boxing Day retail

Olive Books was one of the shops where Kiwis in Manawatū spent their money in.

Kiwis in the Manawatū this Boxing Day spent 1.5% more than in 2021, Worldline figures show.

The electronic payments network Worldline released new figures showing Manawatū consumers spent $2.7m in retail shops on December 26, which was 7.1% more than in 2019.

Worldline New Zealand chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said while this Boxing Day did reach record heights in total, the experience of merchant groups was mixed.

“As was the case last year, Black Friday spending exceeded that of Boxing Day, but both days remain below the spend on the days immediately prior to Christmas Day,” he said.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury's Boxing Day spending increases by 9% compared to 2021

* Invercargill's new CBD 'heart' praised as retail spending rises in province

* Boxing Day shoppers spent record-high of $100 million on sales



And a new shop owner in town agrees.

In October, Pari Rao opened Olive Books, a sustainable and community-focused second-hand bookshop, and she said during Boxing Day they had just one or two people coming in.

“It wasn’t that hustle and bustle as it usually is. It was busier today [Tuesday] than it was yesterday,” she said.

The 15-year-old entrepreneur had a clearance section where customers could buy books for $4, offered festive loyalty and cards, and special offers such as “buy five get the sixth free”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Olive Books owner Pari Rao said December had been busier than November, but Boxing Day was not as hustle and bustle as usual.

Worldline figures showed the Palmerston North area accounted for $88.1m in the 21-day period ending on December 24, which was up by 3.4% when compared to 2021 and 21.8% more than in 2021.

Whereas, during the 42-day period ending on December 24, the region accounted for $158.6m of spending, up 2.1% when compared to 2021 and 21.9% more than in 2019.

Rao, whose grandad sometimes help to keep the business open, said Olive Books sold more books during December than in November, and that number was only growing.

“We have been busier in December more so than November. I would say we had more profit in December,” she said.