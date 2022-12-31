Architect David Chapple lives by a maxim of learning to do good

A Palmerston North architect who has immersed himself in heritage projects and community causes has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

David Chapple, a fellow of the NZ Institute of Architects and Palmerston North civic award holder, has had his hands on dozens of Palmerston North buildings.

Some have been commercial contracts, such as the city’s first multiplex cinema complex, and others he has done for “next to nothing”, such as Arohanui Hospice, and he has still found time for charity.

The man who married his wife Helen at St Matthews Anglican Church, where he empties the rubbish, sprays the weeds and has become a part of the furniture for more than 50 years, goes the extra mile because of a deep Christian faith.

He pulls out his wallet and shares the verse from Isaiah that he has adopted as his rule for living.

“Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.”

Happy to work in the background, Chapple was deeply suspicious of the first communication inviting him to accept an honour, and had to check it was not spam.

The citation itself, he thought, was “just dreadful”.

“I thought, who the hell is this guy? You would think I single-handedly did all these things.”

Chapple said he realised early in his career he was never going to be “a crack designer” and was more interested in actually putting things together. He tried to gather people around him who were good at the things that eluded him, and those teams clocked up quite a list of achievements.

He has helped several Anglican churches in the lower North Island with building projects, not least, Palmerston North’s 106-year-old All Saints church, which is in line for earthquake strengthening and addition of a new entrance foyer, and seismic work on St Paul’s in Wellington.

He was particularly proud of the additions made to St John’s Church in Feilding, and the blending of Māori and European styles at St Michael’s in Highbury.

He was one of the founders of Palmerston North’s first Menzshed, which he chairs. He has been a member of Across Social Services, a member of Awapuni Rotary for 45 years, and a member of the Awesome Awapuni community group.

He has recently been assisting Starlight, a charity that delivers care packages for mental health patients who sometimes arrive in care without so much as a toothbrush provided.

He was part of the team that secured heritage status for the city’s premier theatre, the Regent on Broadway.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The model used to market the Hoffman Kiln is checked out by David Chapple MNZM.

A heritage project close to his heart was the preservation of the Hoffman Kiln, a Category 1 listed piece of industrial history.

He had been a good friend of Jim Lundy, the author of a book on its history and key to preventing its demolition, who died in 2015.

Lundy was concerned to make sure someone looked after the kiln for him, and Chapple felt a duty to honour that as a trustee and volunteer.

Chapple has also been pivotal in several civic projects, such as serving on the trust board of the historic Caccia Birch House, and leading a working party hearing community views about the redevelopment of Te Marae o Hine/The Square prior to its makeover.

He was involved in the successful setting up of the Wildbase Recovery Centre in Victoria Esplanade, and a member of the not-so-successful new bridge site selection group in the 1990s.

For not every project that Chapple was involved with took wings.

He and business partner, the late Jack Cantlon, came up with a plan in the 1970s for the development of the land between Park Rd and Dittmer Drive.

Their proposed subdivision would have created homes on smaller-than-usual sections clustered around communal parks, the sort of medium-density housing the city council is consulting about now.

But the council of the time wanted to sell the former golf club land quickly, and a conventional subdivision occurred.

“It was before its time.”