One year on from the first of Palmerston North's two double drownings

Friends and family return to the ManawatÅ« River to remember the mother and a girl who drowned there a year ago.

One year on from two double drownings in the Manawatū River in Palmerston North, huge improvements have been made in water safety knowledge and cultural understanding.

Members of Palmerston North’s Karen community returned to Ahimate Beach on the Manawatū River on December 29 to mark the one-year anniversary of the drownings of two of their own, 27-year-old Mu Mu and 11-year-old Blae Ler Paw.

A spokeswoman for Karen communities around New Zealand Cici Dwe said friends and families wanted to mark the anniversary of the day of their loss and grief and to wish that their loved ones had gone well.

And today, January 2, is also the anniversary of the deaths of another two men who drowned at the same place, Toetu Tonisitino​​, 39, and Aukusitino Ioane​​, 25.

Dwe said the families of the Karen women had struggled with their grief, but had been surrounded by support and were doing better now.

She said the whole community wanted people to be safe near the river, to be careful, and to know the water before jumping in.

It was important to check the conditions, the surroundings, and be aware of how narrow and deep the river was running.

There had been a series of water safety programmes for the community during the year, for children and for youth, with lessons they could pass on to those around them.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's Karen community make a one-year-anniversary trek to the edge of the ManawatÅ« River to remember two who drowned there.

But Dwe said it was not just practical things, but a deeper understanding of the area’s cultural significance that had helped the healing.

Members of the Karen community had spent five days searching for the bodies, alongside local iwi, and supported by the rahui put in place prohibiting others from entering the water.

Dwe said learning the name of the place and the history and the meaning of the location, “really made a difference for our understanding”.

If they had known there had been battles fought there, they would probably never have attempted to swim there, she said.

Dwe said having iwi share their knowledge and protocols had been a great help, and resonated with their own cultural views.