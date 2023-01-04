Police search for 69-year-old man missing for 10 days from Palmerston North

Philip Lucas was last seen on the morning of December 24 at Palmerston North Hospital.

Police are appealing for help to find Philip Lucas who was last seen in Palmerston North on December 24.

The 69-year-old was last seen around 8.30am at Palmerston North Hospital, wearing cream-coloured pants, a blue jersey, brown shoes and had with him a black jacket with blue sleeves.

In a press release, detective senior sergeant Dave Thompson said Lucas’ family was very concerned as they had not heard from him for10 days.

“We believe at the time of his last sighting he did not have any money or his bankcards so his ability to move about is limited.”

Thompson said police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen Philip “or anyone matching the description in the area surrounding the hospital”.

“We would also ask people that own properties in the area near Palmerston North Hospital that may not have been occupied over this period to check for any signs that Philip may have been there.

“This includes rental properties, commercial premises and building sites.”