MidCentral's Covid-19 caseload drops

Holidaymakers are being encouraged to travel with supplies of RATs.

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the MidCentral district has dropped in line with national trends in the seven days to January 1.

The figures released on January 4 showed 922 active cases during the week in the district, which was a 23% drop on the week before.

The number of cases in hospital had dropped to six, with five in Palmerston North Hospital and one at the Horowhenua Health Centre.

MidCentral reported two Covid-related deaths in the seven days, but the Ministry of Health has not confirmed any of the deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive test were caused by Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 case numbers fall significantly over the Christmas period

* Falling Covid-19 case numbers a respite for Palmerston North Hospital

* First Covid-19 related death in MidCentral Health district



A breakdown of the district’s reinfection rates, and the locality of those people with positive test results throughout MidCentral, was not available.

While the figures suggested the current peak of infections was on the wane, MidCentral managers were still urging people to keep on testing, socialise outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces where possible, wear masks, and travel with a supply of RATs.