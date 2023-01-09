Palmerston North has work in the pipeline to soften recessionary forces

There will be plenty going on in Palmerston North in 2022 below the turbine-studded skyline.

While 2023 economic forecasts for New Zealand are for tough times ahead, Palmerston North is likely to see progress and prosperity on many fronts.

In December the ASB said the economy would contract 1% by the end of 2023, driven by falling household spending and declining building activity as the construction sector battled surging costs in a cooling housing market.

But Palmerston North could have some foundations in place to ride out the storm and see some major developments supporting incomes and unlocking potential.

The people who can actually construct roads, buildings and wind turbines, along with planners and consultants, will have their work cut out to deal with some big projects already under way or in the pipeline.

The city council will be leading many midsize projects, while Government and commercial money will continue driving developments of national importance.

This summer could see the completion of earthworks for the $620 million Te Ahu a Turanga/ Manawatū-Tararua Highway, due to open at the end of 2024, restoring a high-quality connection between east and west that was severed when the Manawatū Gorge closed for good in 2017.

SUPPLIED The GRS (geo-synthetic reinforced slope) wall in Zone 2 of the new Te Ahu a Turanga highway has been completed.

Work will continue on the southern section of the $465m, 60-turbine Turitea Wind Farm, likely to be largely completed during the year.

KiwiRail is sitting on an appealed designation for its new rail freight yards between Palmerston North Airport and Bunnythorpe. It will be a cornerstone of the Te Utanganui distribution hub being developed in Manawatū, expected to build on existing strengths and attract investment in the long term.

SUPPLIED Extensions to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department are on track to open in early 2023. (file photo)

Palmerston North Hospital’s $33m Spire project continues with improvements to surgical facilities and capacity, additions to the ED open early in 2023, and work starts on the site of $30 million mental health ward early in 2022.

Among its capital projects, the city council is creating options for more housing in the city.

While the number of new dwelling consents issued in the year to the end of September was down on the year before, unmet needs remained, and several activities were gathering momentum.

People will be able to start building homes, including affordable homes, between the cemetery and the railway line in the first, 79-section stage of the council-developed Tamakuku Terrace subdivision.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North's new Tamakuku Terrace subdivision is blessed and declared open for homebuilding.

Once future speed limits for Pioneer Highway are settled, intersection improvements at Te Wanaka Rd enabling housing development at Kikiwhenua will be able to proceed, and rezoning proposals to release more residential land towards Longburn at Kākātangiata are being developed.

The council will be working on proposals for housing at the former Terrace End bowling club land in Summerhays St, completing the final stage of the Papaioea Place social housing cluster, and advancing plans to enable and encourage more intense development of existing residential land in the existing urban area, including Roxburgh Cres.

Kainga Ora has plans to build more homes at Crewe Cres, and in North St.

Private investment in the old Post Office/High Flyers site is likely to see building of a new five-storey hotel start by the end of the year, filling a need in the city’s accommodation market.

Work on earthquake prone buildings will continue as the deadline for upgrading priority buildings approaches.

David Unwin/Stuff The breakthrough that will see Palmerston North's All Saints' church building preserved came in July 2022.

All Saints Church has resource consents for seismic strengthening of the historic church, and is working on detailed designs to secure building consents to begin on what could be a $14m project.

The city council’s programme of earthquake strengthening involves spending $3.4m this year to bring the Kelvin Grove Crematorium up to standard.

And then there are roads.

The $2.3m Cuba St makeover will be completed, and there is a programme of works to repair and strengthen roads affected by slips, scouring and potholes before another winter.

And maybe 2023 will be the year of the breakthrough on the Palmerston North to Ashhurst Manawatū Riverside shared pathway, with the council preparing to designate the land needed to complete the stalled project.

While the pressure will be on during this year’s council budget round with homeowners caught by falling property values and increasing mortgage repayments hoping for some relief.

The amount of investment going on has potential to insulate Manawatū from much of the economic headwinds predicted.