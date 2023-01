Police take a look at the Mazda Demio after it crashed on Thursday afternoon.

Two people have been arrested after they smashed their car into a building on Vogel St in Palmerston North.

A police media spokesperson said on Thursday at 2.15pm police initiated a pursuit for a car driving dangerously.

“Shortly after, the pursuit was abandoned because of the reckless driving.”

The vehicle then crashed into a building.

The serious crash unit was investigating the scene.